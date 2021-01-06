Alberta is reporting another 1,123 cases of COVID-19 and 25 more deaths on Wednesday.

The positivity rate from Tuesday was just shy of seven per cent after Alberta Health Services tested approximately 16,000 people.

The province has 13,540 active coronavirus cases and 911 people in hospital, 141 of whom are in ICU.

AHS had administered 30,033 vaccine doses as of Tuesday. There has been one adverse event, but it was not severe. Alberta Health explained the person had swollen lymph nodes, adding it's a common side effect.

"Health officials are still recommending this individual receive their second dose, once eligible," Alberta Health spokesperson Tom McMillan told CTV News.

Alberta has registered 107,501 cases and 1,193 deaths since the pandemic started.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give an update Thursday.