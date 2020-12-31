Alberta reported approximately 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 on New Year's Eve, putting the province over 101,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, tweeted the preliminary update on Thursday morning.

The province is reporting a seven per cent test positivity rate based on 16,900 tests. Dr. Hinshaw also reported that hospitalizations were increasing while the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units remained stable.

Yesterday, the province reported a positivity rate of 8.74 per cent based on 14,700 tests as well as 921 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

The province also reported that 11,102 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Alberta as of Dec. 30. That's an increase of 2,558 from Wednesday.

Thursday's data is preliminary and pending further confirmation. Another preliminary report is scheduled to be shared on New Year's Day.

The preliminary reports do not include precise numbers and have no data on COVID-19 related deaths or geographic breakdown of cases.

Detailed data updates will resume Jan. 4 and Dr. Hinshaw will return for an in-person update on Jan. 5.