Alberta counted 1,286 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after nearly 18,000 tests on Saturday.

Hospitalizations dropped from 777 to 760, and ICU admissions from 151 to 149.

Ten more deaths related to the disease were reported to Alberta Health Services over the previous 24 hours.

Of those, five were cases linked to care homes in the Edmonton medical zone, two cases in the central zone, two cases linked to care homes in the Calgary medical zone, and one case in the southern zone.

There are 19,201 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, a decline over six straight days.

Since its first case in March, Alberta has counted 90,129 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. More than 70,160 people have recovered.

In total, 851 people have died.