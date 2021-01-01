Alberta reported approximately 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 on New Year's Day, putting the province over 102,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, tweeted the preliminary update on Friday morning.

The province is reporting a eight per cent test positivity rate based on 16,300 tests. Dr. Hinshaw also reported that number of patients in Alberta hospitals and and intensive care units remained stable.

Friday's data is preliminary and pending further confirmation. Another preliminary report is scheduled to be shared on Saturday.

The preliminary reports do not include precise numbers and have no data on COVID-19 related deaths or geographic breakdown of cases.

Detailed data updates will resume Jan. 4 and Dr. Hinshaw will return for an in-person update on Jan. 5.