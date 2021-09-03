Alberta reports 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Alberta reported 1,401 new COVID-19 cases and another increase in hospitalizations as the government implemented new restrictions on Friday.

The latest numbers show 515 coronavirus patients in hospital, the highest since May 27.

Included in that 515 are 118 patients in intensive care units.

Those who have not received a shot continue to drive new cases and severe outcomes. More than 73 per cent of those in ICU are unvaccinated, as are close to 88 per cent of those in hospital.

Also Friday, two more deaths were reported to bring the Alberta's pandemic death toll to 2,390.

The province's active case count rose to over 13,000 for the first time since May 23.

Among eligible Albertans, 78.3 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 70.2 per cent have had two doses.

The next data update is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon due to the Labour Day long weekend and will include data from Friday, Saturday, Sunday and the holiday Monday.

REINTRODUCED RESTRICTIONS

The recent rise in deaths, hospitalizations and new cases has forced the province to reintroduce a number of public health restrictions.

Earlier Friday, Premier Jason Kenney announced Alberta is reinstating measures it got rid of just two months ago as well as offering a $100 vaccination incentive.

Starting Saturday, masks will be mandatory across the province in all indoor public and work spaces. Schools will continue to set their own policies.

Licensed businesses will be required to end alcohol service at 10 p.m.

And, Alberta will pay unvaccinated residents $100 to get the COVID-19 shot.

Also Friday, Alberta Health Services announced it was delaying surgeries across the province as hospitals struggle with COVID-19-caused capacity issues.

With files from Alex Antoneshyn and Diego Romero