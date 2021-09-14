Alberta reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to increase in Alberta on Tuesday as the province reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19.

Alberta now has 18,265 active cases and 822 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including a new pandemic high 212 ICU admissions.

More than 90 per cent of ICU admissions are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter.

She also reported nine deaths caused by COVID-19.

COVID-19 CABINET COMMITTEE MEETING

Government officials met Tuesday morning to discuss the province's growing COVID-19 hospitalizations and Premier Jason Kenney cancelled an upcoming trip to northern Alberta to meet with his caucus instead.

"The Premier has cancelled his planned trip to Ft. McMurray and is currently meeting with Cabinet and caucus colleagues with respect to the COVID-19 situation in Alberta," Christine Myatt, director of government communications, told CTV News Edmonton.

The Alberta Medical Association is calling for immediate action, and believes the measures announced Sept. 3 won't be enough.

Monday night, Hinshaw told doctors in Calgary restrictions were lifted too early.

On Tuesday, the provincial government said its printable card for proof of vaccination would become available on Thursday.