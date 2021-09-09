Alberta reports 1,510 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Alberta on Thursday added more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since mid-May.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw also reported nine deaths, bringing the total number of deaths up to 43 in the past seven days and 2,434 since the pandemic began.

Active cases rose to near 16,000, up to their highest point since May 21.

There are now 679 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 154 in intensive care units.

Nearly 79 per cent of Albertans have one vaccine dose and just under 71 per cent have two doses.

Seventy per cent of Alberta's close to 16,000 active COVID-19 cases don't have one shot, and 73 per cent in hospital are fully unvaccinated.