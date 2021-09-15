Alberta reports 1,609 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Alberta reported 1,609 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths on Wednesday.
There are 18,421 active cases and 877 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including a record high of 218 ICU admissions.
Ninety-two per cent of ICU cases are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.
Of eligible Albertans, 79.5 per cent have received one dose and 71.4 per cent have two doses.
It’s important to remember how much of a difference getting vaccinated makes for each of us. Albertans are ten times more likely to be hospitalized if they aren’t fully vaccinated – and this is a pattern we see replicated around the world. (4/6) pic.twitter.com/epoSCgBhzD— Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) September 15, 2021
The province's death toll is nearing 2,500 since the pandemic began.
