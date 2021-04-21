Alberta reports 1,699 new COVID-19 cases

Alberta reported 1,699 COVID-19 cases Wednesday after 18,412 tests were completed, bringing the province's positivity rate up to 9.5 per cent.

The province confirmed another 1,332 variant cases in the last 24 hours, meaning about 59 per cent of cases in Alberta are variants.

There are 18,873 active cases.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, tweeted Alberta's COVID-19 numbers Wednesday evening after a delay due to a "technical issue."

Due to a technical issue, we are only providing limited provincial #COVID-19AB data today.



I know many people follow these numbers and my apologies for this delay. This issue is being fixed and we will post our usual detailed update tomorrow. (1/5)

Alberta had administered 35,785 vaccine doses Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 1.23 million.