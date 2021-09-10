Alberta reports 10 deaths, 1,473 new COVID-19 cases

Ten more Albertans have died due to COVID-19 according to the province's latest data update on Friday.

The latest numbers show 169 patients in ICU, the highest since May 21 and eighth highest total of the pandemic.

Those 169 are included in the 686 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Eighty-seven per cent of those in ICU have not had any vaccination, as have close to 66 per cent of those in hospital outside of ICU.

The province added 1,473 cases on Thursday, increasing active infections to 16,265, about where it was in mid-May.

The 10 deaths were in people ranging in age from in their 60s to 90s and bring the province's death toll to 2,444.

Among eligible Albertans, 78.9 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 70.9 per cent have had two doses.

The next data update is scheduled for Monday afternoon and will include data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.