Alberta reports 10 deaths, 1,473 new COVID-19 cases
Ten more Albertans have died due to COVID-19 according to the province's latest data update on Friday.
The latest numbers show 169 patients in ICU, the highest since May 21 and eighth highest total of the pandemic.
Those 169 are included in the 686 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Eighty-seven per cent of those in ICU have not had any vaccination, as have close to 66 per cent of those in hospital outside of ICU.
The province added 1,473 cases on Thursday, increasing active infections to 16,265, about where it was in mid-May.
The 10 deaths were in people ranging in age from in their 60s to 90s and bring the province's death toll to 2,444.
Among eligible Albertans, 78.9 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 70.9 per cent have had two doses.
The next data update is scheduled for Monday afternoon and will include data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
-
SIU terminates investigation into London man’s facial injuriesThe Special Investigations Unit has determined a man who suffered facial injuries while fleeing London police 'was solely responsible for his injuries.'
-
Bring your own pencil: Advance polls open in Simcoe Muskoka with new safety measuresMany voters in Barrie took the first opportunity to cast their ballot, with long lines forming outside polling stations Friday as advanced voting got underway.
-
'This about maintaining a safe workplace,' Barrie mayor supports disciplinary action for unvaccinated staffOne day after the City of Barrie announced its staff must be vaccinated by Sept. 20, its mayor says it is following the example set by many large Canadian employers doing their part in the fight against COVID-19.
-
'Our bride doesn't have a wedding dress': Local brides left hanging after closure of bridal shopIf planning a wedding during a pandemic wasn’t stressful enough, imagine not having a dress for your big day.
-
Island Lake Health and Healing Centre opens doors of new facilityA new Indigenous health and healing centre is now open in Winnipeg.
-
2nd Asian giant hornet nest of 2021 found in Washington State near B.C. borderOfficials in Washington State say they've located a second Asian giant hornet nest in as many months in Whatcom County, just over the B.C. border.
-
Ridership rises along with COVID-19 concerns as students crowd LTC buses to campusJust days into the school year, Western University students report crowded conditions on several bus routes.
-
Lethbridge MLA calls out government over lack of action on COVID-19 pandemicThe Alberta NDP says the UCP government needs to implement some type of vaccination document sooner rather than later before the health care system becomes overwhelmed.
-
Muskoka chaplain remembers being at ground zero after terror attacksFor more than two decades, Tom Brown has dedicated his time to helping support firefighters and their families who want to talk.