Alberta reports 106 new COVID-19 cases, first doses reach 75 per cent
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Alberta reported 106 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Thursday.
Active cases increased by 27 to a total of 676 and the death toll grew to 2,320.
There are 93 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including the 26 patients in ICU.
The province reached another vaccine milestone on Thursday as 75 per cent of eligible Albertans have received one dose. More than 61 per cent are fully immunized.
Since Jan. 1, 96 per cent of all Alberta COVID-19 cases were unvaccinated or contracted the disease within two weeks of their first shot, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Thursday.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yet another coyote attack reported in Stanley ParkThe BC Conservation Officer Service says it's investigating another coyote attack in Stanley Park, days after euthanizing four aggressive coyotes in the park last week.
-
Battling mental trauma after Barrie tornadoAs crews continue to pick up the pieces and start to rebuild what was lost in Barrie's recent tornado, officials are working towards making access to mental health support as easy as possible.
-
Canada's health minister launches national call for proposals in the Substance Use and Addictions ProgramThe federal government launched a national call on Thursday for proposals for Health Canada’s Substance Use and Addictions Program.