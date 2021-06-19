Alberta reports 127 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, six deaths

Alberta currently has 2,170 active cases of COVID-19 after the province reported 127 new cases on Saturday.

This is the tenth straight day the province has reported fewer than 200 daily cases.

There are currently 221 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 49 of those in intensive care, according to the province.

The province is also reporting six more people to have died from the virus, bringing the total of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta to 2,289.

The positivity rate for Alberta is sitting at 2.5 per cent after 5.055 tests were done on June 18.

So far, 3,721,419 vaccine doses have been administered to Albertans. Of those eligible for a vaccine in the province, 70.4 per cent have received a first dose.