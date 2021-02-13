Alberta's active COVID-19 case count continued to fall on Saturday, reaching its lowest mark since late October.

The province reported 305 new cases on Saturday, and active cases fell for a 28th straight day, down to 5,271, the lowest number since Oct. 30.

Fifteen additional Albertans were reported to have died to COVID-19, bringing the province's death toll to 1,760. Of the 15, two died on Friday and four died in December.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients also continued to decrease with 359 reported in hospital, down 16 from Friday. The number of patients in intensive care units also fell, down by two to 64.

Alberta reported a 3.77 per cent test positivity on Saturday based on 8,070 tests.

The province is providing full data updates through its website over the Family Day long weekend. Dr. Deena Hinshaw will return for an in-person brieifing on Tuesday.