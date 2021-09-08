iHeartRadio

Alberta reports 18 COVID-19 deaths, 1,166 cases

Alberta reported 18 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest one-day count since January.

The province also reported 1,166 COVID-19 cases.

There are now 647 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 147 of whom are in the ICU.

Alberta now has 15,618 active cases.

