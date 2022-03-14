Alberta reports 18 COVID-19 weekend deaths

Alberta reported three days' worth of COVID-19 data on Monday.

Eighteen Albertans in the 60- to 90-year-old age group were reported to have died of the disease since Friday.

A total of 4,021 Albertans have died of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

Hospitalizations decreased to 986 on Monday, with 73 of those patients in ICU.

Alberta reported 1,351 COVID-19 cases since Friday from more than 6,700 PCR tests.

There are 6,640 known active cases, but the province is not testing everyone or counting results from rapid tests.

Alberta has administered more than 8.6 million vaccine doses, with 80.9 per cent having one dose, 76.2 per cent having two and 35.8 per cent having three.

The province will report its COVID-19 data again on Tuesday.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Calgary's mayor and several councillors are echoing frustration of Beltline residents over weekly protests against public health measures and mandates, and what they see as a lack of response by police.

The second COVID-19 National Day of Observance was held at the Alberta legislature on Saturday.

Students and staff at the University of Alberta will no longer be required to wear masks starting March 16, a change in policy that's disappointing, according to the students' union.