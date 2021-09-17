Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.

The province has 19,201 active cases and 911 hospitalizations, including 215 ICU admissions.

Here is a summary of the latest #COVID19AB numbers: There are now 911 people in hospital due to COVID-19. Of the 696 non-ICU, 73.2% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 215 in ICU, 93% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/4FxuO5hc48

Alberta Health also reported 18 new COVID-19 deaths.

Eighty per cent of eligible Albertans have now received a first dose, approximately three months after the province reached 70 per cent. Just under 72 per cent are fully immunized.

Alberta says the day after it announced its Restrictions Exemption Program, 28,158 people received a dose, compared to 9,750 the day before.

Alberta will give its next data update on Monday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will resume scheduled COVID-19 updates next week.