Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.
The province has 19,201 active cases and 911 hospitalizations, including 215 ICU admissions.
Here is a summary of the latest #COVID19AB numbers: There are now 911 people in hospital due to COVID-19. Of the 696 non-ICU, 73.2% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 215 in ICU, 93% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/4FxuO5hc48— Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) September 17, 2021
Alberta Health also reported 18 new COVID-19 deaths.
Eighty per cent of eligible Albertans have now received a first dose, approximately three months after the province reached 70 per cent. Just under 72 per cent are fully immunized.
Alberta says the day after it announced its Restrictions Exemption Program, 28,158 people received a dose, compared to 9,750 the day before.
Alberta will give its next data update on Monday.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will resume scheduled COVID-19 updates next week.
-
Car sales lagging because of scarcity of semi-conductorThere is some action at the auto-port in Eastern Passage, N.S. as cars are shuffled around and loaded onto trains heading out of the province, but there are fewer vehicles here than there should be.
-
CTV Lethbridge reporter Terry Vogt calls it a career after 49 years of telling southern Alberta storiesTerry Vogt would have liked to be a play-by-play announcer calling Habs games in their glory days, but Danny Gallivan got in the way of that. Somewhere in there Vogt got converted to reporting, and communities across southern Alberta are that much richer because of it.
-
Log home in Timmins waiting to be declared a historical landmarkTimmins is developing a registry of historically significant properties.
-
Crash shuts down part of South Perimeter at St. Anne's RoadA crash closed part of the South Perimeter Highway Friday night.
-
Bars and restaurants scramble to prepare for Alberta’s vaccine exemption programRestaurants and bars in Edmonton are scrambling to prepare for business under the province’s restriction exemption program that starts Monday.
-
Sudbury musician hosts Saturday concert for charityIt won’t be a Sudbury Saturday night, but a Sudbury Saturday afternoon. A local musician is staging a concert this weekend to help a local organization, as well as an important charity.
-
Collaboration between northern First Nations, Metis leads to pipeline partnershipInvestments from the private sector, coupled with $40 million in loan guarantee support from the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (AIOC), and a partnership with Suncor Energy will allow eight Indigenous communities from northeastern Alberta to share $16 million in annual revenue from the Northern Courier Pipeline System.
-
RCMP respond to fatal single-vehicle collision in Sturgeon CountyOne man is dead after a single-car collision Friday evening northwest of Edmonton.
-
Who is to blame for aggressive coyotes in Stanley Park?It’s now been two weeks since the Vancouver Park Board and provincial officials erected a bright orange fence around Stanley Park to try and deal with aggressive coyotes.