Alberta reports 20 new Omicron cases, 8 COVID-19 deaths

Eight more Albertans have died due to COVID-19 as the province reported 250 new cases on Tuesday.

The province now has 4,016 active cases of the disease and 366 patients in hospital, 70 of whom are in ICU.

The eight latest deaths increase Alberta's pandemic death toll to 3,283.

The province added 20 Omicron cases on Tuesday, the highest one-day increase so far, raising the total to 50.

Among all Albertans, 78.1 per cent have one vaccine dose and 72.2 per cent have two.