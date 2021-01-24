Alberta reported 463 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as active cases dropped for the eighth day in a row. A total of 10,237 tests were completed on Saturday.

Active cases in the province currently sit at 9,511, down 216 from Saturday.

However, 24 deaths were also reported on Sunday, including 16 deaths in the Edmonton Zone, and two deaths in the Calgary Zone.

A woman in her 40s in the Edmonton zone with comorbidities was listed as one of the deaths.

There are currently 652 Albertans in hospital, 111 of whom are in intensive care.

The Edmonton zone has 3,299 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 3,653.