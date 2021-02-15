Alberta Health reported two deaths and 251 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Active cases remain on the decline with 5,222 infections across the province after a positivity rate of 4.6 per cent from nearly 5,400 tests.

Hospitals have 356 patients with COVID-19 across the province, including 58 in intensive care.

As of Friday, Alberta had reported 171 cases of the variants first detected in the U.K. and South Africa.

To date, Alberta has reported 129,075 cases and 1,782 deaths since March.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.