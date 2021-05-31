Alberta reports 263 COVID-19 cases a day before Stage 1 starts

Alberta reported 263 new cases on Monday as the province readied to enter Stage 1 of its reopening plan the next day.

There are now 7,646 active cases in the province.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Alberta hospitals continued a downward trend with 439 receiving care, including 133 in intensive care units.

More than 62 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and up have had at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Eight more deaths, including three people in their 50s, were reported Monday, bringing the province's death toll to 2,227.

The province reported a 5.92 test positivity on Monday on about 4,400 tests.

Alberta is set to enter Stage 1 of its reopening plan on Tuesday with a gradual lifting of some public health restrictions.

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, is expected to return for an in-person update on Tuesday.