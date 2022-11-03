Alberta reports 29 influenza hospitalizations in one week

Alberta added 179 cases of influenza between Oct. 23 to 29, bringing the provincial total to 317 so far this season.

In the 2021-2022 season, a similar number of cases had not reached until April.

The most cases have been in the Edmonton zone, which has 149. Eighty-six of those cases have been reported since the last update a week ago.

The Calgary zone recorded the second-highest number of cases, with 108. Both the Central and North zones reported 22 cases, while the South zone has 12. Four cases have not been assigned a zone.

There are 50 Albertans with influenza that have been hospitalized, an increase of 29 patients over a one-week period. So far, six people have required intensive care. There are no reported deaths.

A total of 542,692 doses of influenza vaccine has been administered in the province since they became available on Oct. 17, meaning 12.2 per cent of Albertans have been immunized, which is a 5.5 per cent increase from last week.

Of those doses, just over 250,000 have been given to those 65 years of age and older. That age group has been 39.3 per cent vaccinated.

By this time last year, 14.9 per cent of Albertans were vaccinated, meaning 119,127 fewer people have received the vaccine this year.

Alberta will update its data next Thursday.