Alberta reports 315 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Alberta reported 315 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Tuesday.
The province now has 6,911 active cases and 691 patients in hospital, including 159 in ICU.
The eight deaths increased the province's toll to 3,119 since the pandemic started.
COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday
*691 in hospital
*159 in ICU
*+8 deaths-3,119
*315 new cases (340 adj)
*7-day ave = 476
*6,911 actives
