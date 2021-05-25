Alberta reports 387 COVID-19 cases, Kenney to give 'opening for summer' update Wednesday

Alberta added fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19 for a second straight day as the province reported 387 new infections Tuesday.

Nine more Albertans, ranging in age from their 40s to 80s, were also reported to have died Tuesday. There have now been 2,192 deaths due to COVID-19 in Alberta since the start of the pandemic.

Active cases fell for a 15th straight day, down to 12,078, about where the active case count was near the end of the first week of April.

There are 565 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 158 in intensive care units.

The province reported a 9.85 per cent test positivity Tuesday based on 3,998 tests.

"The numbers show that our collective efforts are making a difference," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

"We have seen a steady decline in new cases across the province which is helping bring our active case count down as well."

"This is yet another reminder that our actions matter and collectively we have the power to bend the curve down and get us past this third wave."

Nearly 2.2 million Albertans, or about 49.2 per cent of the population, have now received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 354,000 are fully immunized.

Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer will give an update on COVID-19 and "opening for summer" Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.