Alberta reports 397 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

COVID-19 hospitalizations exceeded the 100 mark on Thursday as Alberta saw the biggest one-day jump in cases in two months.

One more Albertan died after contracting coronavirus, increasing the province's death toll to 2,329.

There are 102 people in hospital with COVID-19, 24 of whom are in ICU.

Vaccination rates for eligible Albertans sit at 76.2 per cent for first doses and 66.2 per cent for second doses.

Alberta's active case count increased to 2,526 cases after it added 397 cases a day earlier. The positivity rate is 5.3 per cent after Alberta Health Services conducted nearly 7,500 tests on Wednesday.

The large majority of Alberta's active cases are in the Calgary zone with 1,351. The Edmonton zone has 469 infections.