Alberta reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations remain around 1K
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Alberta reported four more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.
The province's death toll increased to 4,025 since the pandemic began.
There are 1,001 Albertans receiving care for COVID-19 in hospital, and 70 of them are in ICU.
Alberta reported 459 new cases on Tuesday, but known active cases decreased to 6,422.
More than 8.5 million vaccine doses have been administered, with 80.9 per cent of the eligible population having one dose, 76.2 per cent getting two shots, and 35.9 per cent receiving a booster.
The province will report its latest data on Wednesday afternoon.
OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS
Albertans between the ages of 12 and 17 years old are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot if it's been at least five months since they received their second dose.
