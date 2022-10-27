Alberta reports 48 cases of influenza in one week
Alberta added 48 cases of influenza between Oct. 16-22 bringing the provincial total to 138 so far this season.
In the 2021-22 season the same number of cases was not reached until April.
The majority of cases have been in the Edmonton zone, which has 63 cumulative cases, followed by Calgary zone which has 51.
Central zone has recorded 10 cases, the north zone has nine cases, while the south zone has three. Two cases have not been assigned to a zone.
There are 21 Albertans with influenza that have been hospitalized, four of them in intensive care. There are no reported deaths.
A total of 299,332 doses of influenza vaccine has been administered in the province since they became available Oct. 17 meaning 6.7 per cent of Albertans have been immunized. Of those doses, 155,730 have been given to those 65 years of age and older. That age group has a vaccination rate of 24.4 per cent.
By this time last year, 10.5 per cent of Albertans were vaccinated, meaning 168,189 fewer people have received the vaccine this year.
Alberta will update its data next Thursday.
-
Organizations collect coats, other winter apparel for those who need themMaureen Brazeau graciously accepted two more coat donations at Rebuilt Resources in North Bay for this year's Operation Winter Warmth project.
-
'She was so loved': Family of slain B.C. RCMP constable shares statementSlain B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang is being remembered by her grieving family as someone who was joyful, thoughtful and community-minded.
-
Toronto police release image of suspect wanted in robbery, assault on TTCA man is being sought by police after another man was robbed and assaulted on the TTC earlier this week.
-
Toronto police charge man in telephone scam targeting seniorsA man from Quebec has been charged in connection with a telephone scam targeting seniors.
-
'We're all struggling,’ Cochrane Food Bank says about new Food Banks Canada reportFood Banks Canada has released its annual Hunger Count Report and the statistics are grim. Nearly 1.5 million Canadians visited a food bank in March 2022, a 35-per-cent increase from 2019.
-
B.C. officials watching U.S. rating system for atmospheric rivers after federal delayBritish Columbia’s deputy premier appears to be quietly using an American system for rating the severity of atmospheric rivers in the absence of a much-anticipated Canadian system.
-
Woman living in SUV for weeks amid B.C.'s backlog for resolving tenancy disputesA woman from Surrey, B.C., has been homeless for weeks amid a growing backlog in the system designed to resolve tenant-landlord disputes.
-
Market Square ponders future as New Brunswick Museum leaves uptown Saint JohnThe New Brunswick Museum’s departure from Market Square in uptown Saint John presents a chance for a “refresh,” according to the building’s proprietor.
-
Pictou County residents still cleaning up a month after FionaA month after post-tropical storm Fiona passed through Toney River, N.S., Margaret and Raymond Murray still feel stuck in time.