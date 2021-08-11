Alberta reports 501 new COVID-19 cases, highest ICU count in nearly a month

The number of patients in Alberta hospitals and intensive care units continued to grow on Wednesday as the province reported 138 coronavirus patients in hospital, including 31 in ICU.

The province has had over 100 COVID-19 patients in hospital every day since Aug. 3 and more than 20 patients in intensive care since the start of the month.

The 31 patients in ICU is the highest count in nearly a month, since July 13. The 138 in hospital represents an increase of two over the day before, pending future data adjustments.

Alberta reported 501 new cases Wednesday as active cases rose for a 25th consecutive day, up to 3,769 -- about where the active case count was the second week of June.

There was one new death due to COVID-19 reported, bringing the province's death toll to 2,331.

Among eligible Albertans, 76.5 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 67.2 per cent have had two doses.

The province reported a 5.31 per cent test positivity rate on about 8,600 tests.

Alberta is ending routine COVID-19 testing next week, with testing no longer recommended for those with symptoms unless the result is needed to direct future care.

In addition, the province's testing facilities will close down at the end of the month, leaving primary care settings such as hospitals and doctor's offices as the main venues for testing.

Alberta has already closed routine testing to asymptomatic individuals including close contacts to those who test positive.

Those limits on testing mean the daily case counts will lose much of their meaning without routine screening.

The next data update is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.