Alberta reports 6,257 new COVID-19 cases

Alberta reported 6,257 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a record daily count increasing known active cases to 43,414.

Limits to testing capacity and eligibility and exclusion of take-home rapid test kits results mean the official new case figure understates the actual number of COVID-19 cases.

The number of patients with COVID-19 in hospital increased to 504 on Friday. The ICU count remained at 64.

The province also reported two more deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 3,338.

More than 7.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta, with 79.5 per cent of all Albertans having had at least a first dose and 73.1 per cent having had a second dose. Nearly a quarter of all Albertans, 24.6 per cent, have also had a booster dose.

Alberta will report data for Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Monday.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

As vaccinated Albertans become the majority of the province's COVID-19 hospital patients, an infectious disease expert is reminding the public that does not mean vaccines are ineffective.

Edmonton Public Schools' board is worried about having enough staff to return to classrooms on Monday, and has written Alberta's education minister asking for clearer guidance. One Grade 12 student feels as though she's being made to choose between her education and wellbeing.