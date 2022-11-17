Alberta reports 6 influenza deaths; cases increase by 134 per cent in one-week

Six Albertans have died from influenza, marking the first recorded deaths from the flu this season, according to the latest data update from health officials.

On Thursday, Alberta Health released the data showing the deaths include a child between the ages of one to four, an adult 50-59 years old, as well as four seniors, three of which were between the ages of 70-79, and one who was between 80-90 years of age.

Two of the deaths were in the Calgary zone, while one death was reported in the Central, Edmonton, North and South zones, respectively.

In the 2021-22 influenza season, the first three deaths were reported on Apr. 30.

Along with the deaths are sharp increases in influenza cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

Alberta added more than 1,191 cases of influenza between Nov. 6-12, marking a 134 per cent increase in one week. That brings the provincial total to 2,082 so far this season.

In the 2021-22 season, a similar number of cases had not been reached until the end of May.

This flu season, Alberta has already reached 72 per cent of the total number of confirmed cases last flu season.

This year, most reported cases have been in the Edmonton zone, which has 891. Of those, 455 cases have been reported since the last update a week ago, making up 51 per cent of Edmonton's total cases this season.

The Calgary zone has recorded similar numbers. It has the second-highest number of cases in Alberta, with 700. Of those, 417 have been reported since the last update, making up 60 per cent of Calgary’s total cases.

The Central zone has 176 cases (184 per cent increase), the North zone reported 252 cases (250 per cent increase), while the South zone has 61 (97 per cent increase). Two cases have not been assigned a zone.

The number of Albertans hospitalized with influenza has more than doubled over a one-week period. Three hundred fifty-five people have been hospitalized, up from 146 the week prior. So far, 34 people have required intensive care, an increase of 21.

A total of 781,868 doses of influenza vaccine have been administered in the province since they became available on Oct. 17, meaning 17.6 per cent of Albertans have been immunized — a two per cent increase from last week.

Of those doses, just under 330,000 have been given to those 65 years of age and older. That age group has been 51.4 per cent vaccinated.

By this time last year, 20.1 per cent of Albertans were vaccinated, meaning 109,384 fewer people have received the vaccine this year.

Alberta will update its data next Thursday.