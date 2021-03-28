Alberta reports 644 new cases of COVID-19, variants more than one-quarter of active cases

Alberta reported another 644 cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 235 variant of concern cases.

Active variant cases now represent 25.6 per cent of total active COVID-19 cases in the province.

There are now 7,698 total active cases in Alberta.

There have been three new deaths from COVID-19 raising the provincial total to 1,983.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions dropped slightly from yesterday with 277 in hospital and 63 in ICU, compared to 283 and 65 respectively.

136,659 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Alberta.

The Calgary zone leads the province with 3,565 active cases. The Edmonton zone has 1,734 cases, while the North and South zone have 855 and 815 respectively. The Central zone has 700 and there are 29 cases where the region is not known.

The Calgary zone had 158 new cases, while the Edmonton zone had 110 new cases. The North and South zone had an increase of 25 and 10 cases from yesterday respectively. Thirty new cases have ben reported in the central zone.

As of Saturday, 594,723 vaccine doses have been administered in Alberta.