Alberta reports 806 COVID-19 weekend cases, 7 deaths
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Alberta added 806 new COVID-19 cases since Friday and seven more deaths caused by the disease.
The province reported 325 cases on Friday, 253 on Saturday and 228 on Sunday.
Two of the seven deaths were in Albertans in their 30s and 40s with no pre-existing conditions, Alberta Health said.
The province has 4,850 active cases and 432 people in hospital, including 77 patients in ICU.
Alberta has not identified cases of the Omicron variant yet, Premier Jason Kenney and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said, but 156 travellers are quarantining as a precaution.
The premier also said Alberta would announce a "significant expansion" to booster shots soon.
Alberta will give its next data update Tuesday afternoon.
