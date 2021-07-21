Alberta reports 81 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Alberta has 649 active cases of COVID-19 after it added another 81 infections on Wednesday.

There are 95 people in hospital with the disease, 27 of whom are in ICU.

The seven-day positivity rate average is 1.0 per cent.

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Vaccination rates stand at 74.9 per cent for first doses and 60.7 per cent for second shots.