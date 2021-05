Alberta’s chief medical officer of health reported 877 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday after just over 8,000 tests.

This is the second day in a row Alberta has reported fewer than 1,000 new daily COVID-19 cases.

“This suggests that our public health measures are beginning to have an impact,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw. “But there is still more to do and we have a long way to go.”

