Twenty-six more Albertans have died due to COVID-19, the province reported on Tuesday, along with 879 more cases of the coronavirus.

Active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta fell for a 15th straight day, down to 14,785.

There are 890 Albertans in hospital, including both those who are infectious and those who are not, an increase of 10 from the day before. The number of patients in intensive care units grew by two, up to 153.

Both of those marks are pandemic highs.

Total cases rose from 98,262 on Monday to 99,141 on Tuesday.

The province reported 11,006 tests from Monday with a positivity rate of 7.74 per cent.

Alberta will provide another data update tomorrow before returning to limited, preliminary data updates on Dec. 31.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will return for an in-person update on Jan. 5.