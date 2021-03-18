Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 91 cases of the variants of concern on Thursday.

The chief medical officer of health reported 505 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since Feb. 4, and a positivity rate of 4.8 per cent.

Alberta has 5,084 active coronavirus infections and 264 people in hospital, 43 of whom are in ICU.

Variant cases make up 12 per cent of Alberta's active infections.

"I am concerned about this trend," Dr. Hinshaw said. "The rise in variants, the rise in cases. Both of those are concerning."

The province had administered nearly 420,000 vaccine doses as of Wednesday.

Dr. Hinshaw is scheduled to give her next update on Monday.