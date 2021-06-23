Alberta reports 92 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations dip below 200

Alberta reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Wednesday.

The positivity rate for Tuesday was 1.61 per cent after Alberta Health Services conducted 6,335 tests.

There are 199 Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital, 56 of whom are in ICU.

With a seven-day average of 101 cases, Alberta sits at 1,676 active infections.

Seventy-one per cent of the province's eligible population has had one vaccine dose and 31.5 per cent is fully immunized.

On Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health, said she would give her last scheduled update on June 29.

Stage 3, when Alberta will lift virtually all COVID-19 restrictions, starts on Canada Day.