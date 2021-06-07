Alberta reports fewer than 150 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since October

Another 127 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in Alberta as hospitalizations and ICU admissions continue to decline.

The province completed more than 4,000 tests, translating to a positivity rate of 3.97 per cent. The seven-day rolling average for positivity rates is approximately 4.61 per cent.

The last time Alberta had initially reported fewer than 150 cases of COVID-19 was October 7.

In the past seven days, Alberta has averaged 274 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 4,707 active cases in the province – a decrease of 177 cases since Sunday. There were 7,646 active cases throughout the province last Monday.

The Calgary zone leads the province in active cases with 1,911 while the Edmonton zone has 1,273. The North and Central zones have 679 and 599 active infections, respectively. The South zone has 243 active cases and two cases have an unknown zone of origin.

There are 351 patients being treated for COVID-19, including 94 in ICU – down from 360 in hospital on Sunday and 96 people in ICU.

Two more deaths were reported in Alberta Monday, raising the provincial total to 2,248.

One death was a man in his 40s in the Central zone that included comorbidities. The second death was a woman in her 50s from the Calgary zone who had no known comorbidities.

More than 3.08 million vaccine doses have been administered in Alberta as of Sunday.

The province crossed the 3 million dose threshold on Saturday.

Approximately 66.7 per cent of the population aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine while 14.3 per cent of the population eligible for vaccination are fully vaccinated.