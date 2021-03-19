Alberta Health reported 696 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the largest one-day increase since mid-January.

The province also announced its largest daily count of variant cases with 130 infections. All but one are the B.1.1.7 strain first detected in the U.K.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions increased from 264 and 43 on Wednesday to 276 and 48 on Thursday, respectively.

Alberta currently has 5,429 COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were reported Friday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give her next update on Monday.