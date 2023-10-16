Alberta Review Board allows some freedoms for Airdrie man who killed mother

The Alberta Review Board says a young man who killed his mother because he thought she was possessed by Satan is allowed trips to Calgary.

Alexander Thorpe, 22, was found not criminally responsible for the January 2022 killing of 48-year-old Melanie Lowen by reason of a mental disorder.

Thorpe was arrested after showing up at an Airdrie car dealership nude, except for a gold cross around his neck, covered in blood.

He told first responders that he was told by Jesus to kill Satan, who he said had taken over his mother’s body.

A psychiatrist determined Thorpe suffered from a type of bipolar disorder that can cause episodes of psychosis with hallucinations, delusions, disordered thinking and a lack of awareness of reality.

At his trial, Justice Suzanne Bensler determined there was sufficient evidence Thorpe was suffering a mental disorder at the time of the offence and was incapable of knowing what he did was wrong.

REVIEW BOARD DECISIONS

On July 20, Thorpe appeared via CCTV at an annual review hearing to assess his treatment and determine whether he should be allowed any increased privileges or freedoms over the next year.

The hearing was conducted by the Alberta Review Board, which is made up of lawyers and medical professionals appointed by the provincial government.

Documents recently obtained by CTV News indicate while Thorpe is still considered a threat to public safety and not entitled an absolute discharge, he is now allowed, at the discretion of his treatment team at the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatric Centre (SAFPC), to go for supervised trips to Calgary with staff or a "responsible adult."

Thorpe is also allowed to attend supervised camping trips, picnics and recreational outings in Alberta, and to go on both supervised and unsupervised visits to area malls.

In addition, the review board granted the SAFPC authority to decide if Thorpe can have unsupervised passes to Calgary to attend programs, medical appointments or "therapeutic activities" or for "leisure purposes," as well as supervised trips to Calgary for up to three days.

The SAFPC also has authority to determine if Thorpe can travel to Winnipeg for up to seven days, while supervised, to visit his grandmother, who may have cancer.

CAMPING TRIP TRIGGERS MEMORY OF MURDER

The review documents note that as of July 20, 2023, Thorpe's bipolar disorder was "in full remission" and the young man had attended programs outside the hospital, including a three-day camping trip in June.

During the trip, the document states Thorpe "experienced a flashback" to the killing of his mother after he saw a block of knives.

"After he returned to hospital from the camping trip, he felt stressed out and anxious, had trouble sleeping, experienced intrusive memories and derealisation, and developed a dry taste in his mouth.

"He was also worried the trip could be triggering a manic episode leading to violence … But he responded to therapeutic conversations about all this and settled quickly."

The review board document says Thorpe has "gained hope" from meeting with another patient who has committed a similar offence but has taken "significant steps toward reintegrating into society."

It did not identify the patient or the specify the crime.

He's also attended therapy sessions with his family.

Thorpe's aunt made a statement on behalf of herself and her sister, according to the document, in which she said Thorpe takes his recovery very seriously and his family will do everything they can to give him the love and support he needs.

According to the document, Thorpe thanked the board and said he was committed to his treatment.

His next annual hearing is expected to be held in June 2024.

- With files from The Canadian Press