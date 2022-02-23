Alberta's Artist in Residence to paint 10 historical buildings from across the province

Alberta’s new Artist in Residence is painting a vibrant picture of the province’s heritage.

Aeris Osborne is a self-taught visual artist who moved from Hong Kong to Edmonton 15 years ago.

Osborne told CTV News Edmonton she’s been painting for more than a decade and her new residency project will be to create 10 “bold impressionist” paintings of historical buildings from across the province.

“Alberta has a special place in my heart, as it has witnessed the transformation of who I am: from an international traveller to a Canadian and true visual artist,” she said.

“I want to promote the rich and charming history of this province and how important it is to preserve historical buildings.”

According to the province, the maximum eligible grant for the Artist in Residence program is $50,000.

Osborne told CTV News she formed an interest in historical architecture through her travels around the world. Now, she’s grateful to be able to share that passion with Albertans.

“It’s never been easy to even get recognized from a government level,” she said. “Don’t give up.”

Osborne will have until September to complete her residency project.

To see some of her artwork, click here.