Alberta's best young table tennis players face off at tournament
An organization of table tennis players in Alberta were glad to see the COVID-19 public health restrictions be lifted so they could enjoy their favourite pastime once again.
The Alberta Table Tennis Association (ATTA) is holding its first tournament in several years this weekend.
Tournament spokeperson Kim Law says the competition features the best junior players, from eight to 18 years old, that the province has to offer.
He says it's the first meet since the pandemic was declared in 2020.
"This is the first tournament for the Alberta juniors to come together in many years."
While the sport isn't nearly as popular in Canada as it is in other countries, Law says interest is growing.
There are also a number of players who are capable of competing at the national level for Canada, Law said.
"Table tennis not the best sport in Canada, however, we are trying very hard to promote the sport in Alberta and we are seeing it continue growing."
More information about the ATTA can be found online.
-
Spring snowstorm affects Edmonton roads, central Alberta highwaysWhile Sunday marked the first day of spring, a snowstorm affected motorists in central Alberta.
-
First official day of spring in Saskatoon begins with cloud and rainAfter a few days of melting snow under the sun, the first day of spring in Saskatoon brought rain clouds, making for a less than ideal Sunday.
-
Edmonton to examine working toward decriminalizing minor drug offencesA city council committee will examine the decriminalization of illegal drugs to help reduce the number of drug poisoning deaths.
-
Senators trade Nick Paul to Tampa BayThe Senators announced Paul was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward Mathieu Joseph and a fourth-round draft pick in 2024.
-
'I'm ready for it': northern Ontario MP seeks Conservative leadershipA northern Ontario MP has officially put his name forward to run for the leadership of Canada's Conservative Party.
-
Guelph United FC playing in main draw of Canadian ChampionshipA soccer team from the Waterloo-Wellington area will be playing in the main draw of the Canadian Championship in May.
-
Former UVic soccer star who inspired cancer fundraiser has diedMackenzie Rigg, a University of Victoria alumnus who helped raise more than $120,000 for brain tumour research after being diagnosed with stage four brain cancer in August 2020, has died.
-
Rocking for Ukraine: Raising funds to help a country at warA benefit concert for Ukraine kicked off Sunday in Whitney Pier, N.S. The event is being held in a maritime community where Ukrainian culture and connections run deep.
-
CP Rail work stoppage causes crippling effect to Canada’s economyA work stoppage at CP Rail is causing major disruptions to an already beleaguered supply chain as the union and company are blaming each other with no new deal in sight.