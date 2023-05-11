Alberta's Chief Mountain border crossing reopens after lengthy closure

An Alberta border crossing that has been closed for three seasons due to COVID-19 is reopening on Monday.

Located along Highway 6 on the boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park, the Chief Mountain port of entry connects the town of Babb, Mont., with Pincher Creek, Alta.

The border crossing will be open from May 15 to Sept. 30.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says prior to 2020, close to 130,000 travellers crossed the border every year at Chief Mountain.

"Access to this crossing will benefit thousands of tourists and local residents and contribute to economic growth on both sides of the border," said Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino in a news release.

Chief Mountain's hours of operation are as follows:

May 15 – May 31: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

June 1 – Sept. 4: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and

Sept. 5 – Sept. 30: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Before heading to the border crossing, travellers are advised to check the CBSA's website for estimated wait times.

Whether travelling by land, air or water, the CBSA says travellers can help speed up processing times by coming prepared with their travel documents.