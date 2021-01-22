A COVID-19 outbreak at a west Edmonton long term care facility is now the deadliest in Alberta, according to Alberta Health.

Fifty-five people are now reported to have died in connection with the ongoing outbreak at CapitalCare Lynnwood.

A female resident in her 70s who died on Jan. 20 was among the 16 deaths reported by the province on Thursday.

There have been 262 cases at the facility, including three currently active cases as well as 204 recoveries. Lynnwood has 276 long-term care beds, according to its website. The outbreak was first declared in late November.

The facility is in Edmonton's Jasper Place health subzone, which has seen its deaths spike from 13 at the start of December to 97 as of yesterday's data. Jasper Place also has the highest per capita active infection rate of any Edmonton subzone.

As of Friday morning, Alberta has reported 1,500 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March. Of those, 662 have died in the city of Edmonton.

The outbreak at CapitalCare Lynnwood is one of 33 at long term care facilities in the Edmonton health zone, which is bigger than the city itself, as listed on the province's data site.