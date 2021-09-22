Alberta's final $1M vaccine lottery draw closes Thursday

Albertans have just one day left to register for the province's third and final $1 million vaccine lottery draw.

The lottery closes at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 23.

To enter, you must be 18 or older and have received two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

“We know that vaccines offer our best protection against COVID-19, helping to prevent serious illness and deaths," Health Minister Jason Copping said in a news release.

"By rolling up our sleeves and getting vaccinated, Albertans are helping to reduce the spread and protect our health system. Get vaccinated today to help keep each other safe.”

The province says more than 1.9 million Albertans have entered the vaccine lottery to date.

Those who have already entered previous vaccine lotteries are automatically entered into the third draw.

Alberta's $100 vaccine incentive is still in place. The prefilled debit card will be issued to all Albertans 18 and older who get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine between Sept. 3 and Oct. 14.

The province said Wednesday that more than 5.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Alberta.

81.4 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one dose and 72.8 per cent of eligible Albertans are fully vaccinated with two doses.