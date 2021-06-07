Alberta's first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in Calgary

The first drive-thru immunization clinic in the province has opened in northeast Calgary.

The Deerfoot North Clinic — located at 911 32 Avenue N.E. — offers vaccinations by appointment only, seven days a week, between 8:20 a.m. and 9:20 p.m.

According to the province, the clinic will offer upward of 1,000 appointments each day.

The location, the former site of the Rocky View County offices and garages, had served as a COVID-19 testing site earlier in the pandemic but will now offer vaccinations exclusively.

The site is not a drop-in clinic and appointments are required.

Appointments may be made online through the Alberta Health Services booking tool or by dialling 8-1-1 for HealthLink.

Appointment holders must stay in their vehicle during the injection and for 15 minutes after.

Face masks are required and a maximum of four people in each vehicle is requested.

The arrival of the clinic comes as the province continues its push for Albertans to choose to be vaccinated as part of the reopening plan.

As of Monday, more than three million total vaccine doses have been administered in the province.

Officials say 66 per cent of eligible Albertans have received their first dose and 14 per cent are now fully immunized, having received their second dose.