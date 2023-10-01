Alberta's first Filipino park opens in Edmonton Sunday
The province's first Filipino concept park opened Sunday in south Edmonton.
Mabuhay Park in Laurel incorporates Filipino heritage, culture, traditions and values.
In Tagalog, Mabuhay means "welcome" and "long live," and organizers hope it's a word that resonates with visitors.
"We are so proud that we were given a second home to fulfill our dreams and continue to be good citizens," said organizer Manny Bautista.
Organizers are calling the park a generational legacy, and accepted a proclamation from the city at a ribbon cutting ceremony Sunday.
"This addition absolutely is phenomenal in recognizing the contributions that Edmonton's Filipino community has made," Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said.
Sohi said the Filipino community is the fastest growing demographic in the city, with more than 65,000 Filipinos calling Edmonton home.
