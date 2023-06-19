Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31

Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.

Smith, along with her cabinet members, voted to extend the fuel tax pause through the remainder of the year.

In a news release, Smith said the move fulfils a campaign promise she made.

"Saving Albertans money when they fill up is Step 1 of this commitment. We will work every day to ensure that Alberta families can put more of their hard-earned money toward their essential needs," she said.

The United Conservative government first announced a 13-cent per litre savings on fuel on April 1, 2022.

This update means the fuel tax relief would be in place until Dec. 31.

"These savings have and will continue to have a real impact on the pocketbooks of Albertans. This measure is just one of many to help Albertans with the rising cost of living and it’s relief we can provide thanks to Alberta’s strong fiscal position," said Nath Horner, Alberta's minister of finance, in a statement.

When the measure was first announced, then-premier Jason Kenney said the move would help Albertans where they "need it most."

"We are living through 30-year-high inflation," he said. "Alberta's government has listened to Albertans who are saying we need to take real action to reduce the cost of living."

The tax was brought back in fall 2022, but Smith removed it again this past January, extending it to July 1.

The government pledged to evaluate the strategy every quarter based on the price of oil.