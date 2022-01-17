Alberta's health-care workers union wants more done to protect staff during Omicron
The Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA) is calling on the province to act and ensure the success of the public health-care system as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread .
In recent months, Emergency Medical Services in Alberta have experienced numerous Code Reds, meaning no ambulances and paramedics are available in a given region.
For calls in Calgary, ambulances have been dispatched from as far away as Sylvan Lake.
The union says lengthy response times are due in part to ambulances being dropped or downgraded on shifts as a result of staffing shortages.
HSAA represents 28,000 health-care workers.
Steve Buick, health minister spokesperson, told CTV News there’s no question unionized staff members are working hard and are under strain and working overtime, but they are in every province.
He said AHS is adding staff in EMS and nursing.
"Of course there is pressure on the workforce due to the pandemic; staff are less available than they were before due to illness, isolation due to exposure to COVID, fatigue, etc.," Buick said.
