Alberta’s largest university plans for 80% in-person learning in fall 2021

The University of Alberta (U of A) will be gradually returning to in-person learning in the fall

In a statement, the university announced it would have approximately 80 per cent of courses in-person and 20 per cent online. The university said the fall 2021 semester course offerings are now available so students can begin to plan their schedules.

Steven Dew, U of A provost and vice president (academic), said in a statement that the university looks forward to seeing students back on-campus in the fall.

“The U of A remains committed to providing the best university experience possible and to prioritizing the health and safety of our community,” Dew said. “We will continue to deliver quality teaching and research and to provide opportunities for campus connections, activities and experiences.”

The university said the mixture of classes being offered is to provide students flexibility in their learning.

“While we cannot offer every course in both in-person and online modes, there may be additional remote learning options available for those with extenuating circumstances such as inability to arrange international travel,” Dew said.

“Alternate work arrangements will also be considered, where possible.”

On March 18, the Minister of Advanced Education told post-secondary institutions to prepare for full return to in-person learning in fall 2021.

Concordia University has already said it will return to full in-person delivery.

MacEwan University said it would plan for “more face-to-face delivery” for courses that can seamlessly transition between in-person and online delivery should circumstances change.

Both the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology and Southern Alberta Institute of Technology said they were planning to reintroduce in-person classroom learning and services for students for as many students as was safe.

The University of Calgary said it has not made a decision of the delivery method for classes in fall 2021.