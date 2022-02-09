Alberta's plan to remove COVID-19-related restrictions: What you need to know

Albertans are no longer required to show proof of vaccination under the first step of the provincial government's three-part plan to phase out most public health measures by March 1.

Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Jason Copping and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw laid out the plan Tuesday, saying hospitalization trends will be monitored as restrictions are relaxed.

Step One:

Beginning Wednesday, Feb.9:

Restrictions Exemption Program (vaccine passports) ends

Removal of capacity limits on venues under 500 capacity

A 50 per cent capacity limit for facilities with capacities of 1,000+

Removal of restrictions on food and beverages while seated at large events and entertainment venues

Restrictions on closing times, alcohol service and table capacity remain in effect.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 14:

Mandatory masking will no longer be required for all students in schools

Mandatory masking will no longer be required for children under 12 years old in any setting

Step Two

Beginning Tuesday, March 1:

Removal of all remaining requirements in schools such as cohorts

Screening will no longer be mandatory for youth activities

Capacity limits will be lifted for all venues

Removal of limits on indoor and outdoor social gatherings

The provincial mask mandate will no longer be in effect

Mandatory work from home requirements will be removed

Step Three

There is no set date for the third stage of the province's plan. A timeline will determined if/when hospitalization rates continue to trend downwards.

Removal of COVID-19-specific safety measures in continuing care facilities

Mandatory isolation no longer required but rather recommended surrounding COVID-19 illnesses.

Dr. Hinshaw reported 12 new deaths in Alberta connected to COVID-19 on Tuesday and said 1,623 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 129 patients in intensive care.